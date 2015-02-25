CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 Canada's largest
natural gas producer Encana Corp is prepared to respond
if the right opportunities to sell assets come along, Chief
Executive Doug Suttles told a fourth quarter earnings call on
Wednesday.
In response to a question on whether there may be further
opportunities to sell assets this year, Suttles said Encana had
a bias towards a very focused portfolio.
"So we'll look to see if there are opportunities to do
that," he said. "I can tell you we're prepared to respond if the
right opportunities come along."
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)