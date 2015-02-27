SAN FRANCISCO Feb 27 Gambling revenue for casinos in Nevada rose 7.75 percent in January from the same period a year earlier, propelled by a 15.4 percent increase in the so-called gaming win posted by casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, the state's Gaming Control Board said on Friday.

The total gaming win for the state's casinos last month was $952.7 million, compared with $884.2 million in January 2014, the Gaming Control Board said in a report.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; editing by Andrew Hay)