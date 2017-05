March 5 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 1,660,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- CALIFORNIA LIMITED PROJECT REVENUE 03/09 BONDS $1,220MM 2015 SERIES I $440MM 2015 SERIES J (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 1,140,000 Aa2/AA/AA CALIFORNIA GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 03/09 $770MM 2015 SERIES AO $370MM 2015 SERIES AP (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 800,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/09 EXP/EXP/EXP FISCAL 2015 SERIES C AND D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/10/2015 AND 03/11/2015

Day of Sale: 03/12 RHODE ISLAND TOBACCO SETTLEMENT WEEK OF 600,000 // FINANCE CORPORATION-TOBACCO 03/09 SETTLEMENT ASSET BACKED BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS WEEK OF 578,580 Aa1/AAA/ (DALLAS, DENTON, COLLIN AND 03/09 ROCKWALL COUNTIES) WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $452,784M SERIES 2015A (TAX-EXEMPT) $125,795M SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Cabrera Capital Markets, LLC, Chicago STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 500,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/09 CONSISTING OF: $400,000M TAX-EXEMPT $100,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY & COUNTY OF SAN FRANCISCO WEEK OF 450,000 Aa3/AA-/NR PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION-2015A 03/09 WATER SYSTEM BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 03/12 MICHIGAN FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 312,000 // STUDENT LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES 03/09 LFRN SERIES 2015- MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/11 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 300,000 // AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 03/09 BONDS SERIES 2015B, NEW YORK MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/11 MACOMB COUNTY, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 263,755 Aa1/AA+/ SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 03/10 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DAILY 224,515 Aa3/AA-/ PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA SERIES 2015D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 223,000 // AIRPORT SYSTEM SPECIAL FACILITIES 03/09 REVENUE-UNITED AIRLINES INC. TERMINAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SERIES B-1 AND B-2 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2020, 2030, 2035

Day of Sale: 03/10 MISSOURI JOINT MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC WEEK OF 193,865 A3/A/ UTILITY COMMISSION-SERIES 2015(AMT) 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 03/12 CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 181,525 // DISTRICT 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING (PSF GTD) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING (NO PSF) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS AND TERMS

Day of Sale: 03/11 LOUISIANA PUBLIC FACILITIES WEEK OF 181,210 A2/A+/ AUTHORITY 03/09 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS FRANCISCAN MISSIONARIES OF OUR LADY HEALTH SYSTEM PROJECT SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York LINCOLN, NEBRASKA WEEK OF 161,340 /AA/AA ELECTRIC SYSTEM-SERIES 2015A 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 03/11 PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 150,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/09 2015B, PENNSYLVANIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 150,000 Aaa/AA+/ WASHINGTON 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS AND REFUNDING, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 03/10 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY, DC WEEK OF 125,000 A1/A+/ SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 03/11 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 111,645 NR/NR/BBB+ AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 03/09 SERIES 2015A (COVENANT RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT WEEK OF 110,000 // CHARLOTTE GENERAL REVENUE BONDS 03/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/11 FROEDTERT HEALTH, INC WEEK OF 100,000 /AA-/AA- TAXABLE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A 03/09 (CORPORATE CUSIP) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MONTOUR PENNSYLVANIA SCHOOL WEEK OF 97,000 // DISTRICT 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2043

Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 91,920 Aa1/AAA/AAA 2015A AND 2015B 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/12 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 89,860 Aa2/AA/NR AGENCY 03/09 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 175 (NON-AMT) SERIES 176 (NON-AMT) SERIES 177 (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/11 ROCKWALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 89,473 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings Aa2/AA

Day of Sale: 03/11 NORTH OLMSTED CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 80,570 Aa2/AA/ OHIO 03/09 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/12 HAMILTON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 72,785 /AA/AA VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 72,265 Aa2/AA/AA+ AUTHORITY 03/09 THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO ADJUSTABLE RATE REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: UL: VMIG1/A-1+/F1+

Day of Sale: 03/09

CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 67,125 Baa3// AUTHORITY 03/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2041

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF HOUSTON, TEXAS WEEK OF 65,000 // SYSTEM SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE- 03/09 UNITED AIRLINES INC. TERMINAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SERIES 2015C MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/10 HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 60,795 /AA/AA LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 03/09 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2029

Day of Sale: 03/11 COUNTY OF HENRICO, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 60,215 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 03/09 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 03/09 MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM, MARIETTA WEEK OF 60,000 // SOUTHEASTERN OHIO PORT AUTHORITY 03/09 HOSPITAL FACILITIES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/11 MONROE COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 60,000 /A/ REFUNDING BONDS 2015 03/09 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 03/11 CITRUS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 60,000 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/11 MAIMI-DADE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 56,470 Baa3// DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 03/09 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS (NCCD-BISCAYNE PROPERTIES LLC PROJECT - FIU) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2048

Day of Sale: 03/11 CITY OF COMMERCE CITY, COLORADO WEEK OF 51,515 A1/AA-/ SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 03/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 03/12 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 50,810 NR/BB-/NR AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 03/09 (WEST CAMPUS HOUSING, LLC - NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY STUDENT HOUSING PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/10 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 50,062 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 03/09 2015 SERIES B (NON-AMT) (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/10 PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 48,395 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/09 REFUNDING BONDS, 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 03/11 SACRAMENTO COUNTY SANITATION WEEK OF 44,000 // DISTRICTS REVENUE BONDS 03/09 REFUNDING SERIES 2015, CALIFORNIA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/12 PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 43,045 NR/NR/A AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, 03/09 SERIES 2015C (LIFESPACE COMMUNITIES, INC.) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: (STABLE) LAS LOMITAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 41,490 Aa1/AAA/ DISTRICT 03/09 (SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) CONSISTING OF: $30,000,000* ELECTION OF 2013 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A & $11,490,000* 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF EDINBURG, TEXAS WEEK OF 40,000 // LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE 03/09 CORPORATION CONTRACT REVENUE- EDINBURGH ENTERTAINMENT CENTER PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $37,000M TAX-EXEMPT $ 3,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2035 TERM: 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 03/11 HILLSBORO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1J, WEEK OF 40,000 Aa1/AAA/ OREGON 03/09 FULL FAITH CREDIT PENSION 2015 TAX MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 03/12 MILFORD EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,240 Aa2// DISTRICT, OHIO 03/09 BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/12 THE INDIANAPOLIS LOCAL PUBLIC WEEK OF 35,000 Aaa// IMPROVEMENT BOND BANK REVENUE BONDS 03/09 SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RIALTO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 31,900 // CALIFORNIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/10 HAYS CO PASS-THROUGH TOLL, TEXAS WEEK OF 30,000 Aa2/AA/ ULIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/09 BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 03/11 NORTH BRANCH AREA SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 27,335 Aa2// LAPEER COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS 03/09 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 03/10 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 26,330 // AUTHORITY 03/09 $25,570,000 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (JULIAN CHARTER SCHOOL PROJECT) SERIES 2015A $755,000 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS (JULIAN CHARTER SCHOOL PROJECT) (TAXABLE) SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/12 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH WEEK OF 26,205 // ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/09 CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOL, WEEK OF 23,660 /AA+/ INDIANA 03/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 03/10 DEER PARK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,525 Aa1// DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/09 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/10 PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 21,560 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/09 REFUNDING, SERIES 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 03/11 RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 20,000 // PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/09 TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE-CORONA REFUNDING MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York MAYFIELD CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 20,000 Aa2// REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/09 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/10 THE COUNTY OF WILL, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 16,395 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/09 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2027 COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,770 Aa2// # 308 (KENDALL KANE & WILL COUNTY) 03/09 ILLINOIS GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago

FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 14,725 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 151 03/09 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN FORT BEND COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: (MAC)

Day of Sale: 03/09 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 13,735 /AA/ AT CHARLOTTE STUDENT HOUSING 03/09 PROJECT, NORTH CAROLINA TAXABLE REFUNDING LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 03/12 MONTEBELLO PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 13,000 /A-/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 03/09 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING MONTEBELLO HOTEL PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2034

Day of Sale: 03/11 EDINBURGH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 13,000 // CORPORATION 03/09 SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (TAXABLE) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York TERM: 2035 MISSOURI HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,500 /AA+/ COMMISSION, MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING 03/09 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 SERIES 1 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/12 CITY OF EDINBURGH, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,000 /AA-/ COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE 03/09 CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2040

Day of Sale: 03/11 CITRUS COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,005 Aa2/AA-/ CALIFORNIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2004 ELECTION 2015E MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/11 BASSETT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/09 2014 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/12 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF CAMERON WEEK OF 9,965 /A+/ BARRON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2024-2035

Day of Sale: 03/12 SALISBURY TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,600 // LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/08 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 9,555 /BBB/ DISTRICT #89, TEXAS 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: *Bank Qualified*

Day of Sale: 03/12 DEL RIO, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,260 A1/A+/AA- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 03/09 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/11 UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 348 WEEK OF 8,985 // DOUGLAS COUNTY BALDWIN CITY, KANSAS 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 03/11 ANOKA-HENNEPIN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,985 NR/A+/ DISTRICT NO. 11, MINNESOTA 03/09 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2041

Day of Sale: 03/11 WIMBERLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,945 A2/A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/09 VAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,700 NR/AAA/NR (TEXAS) 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/11 MOUNTAINTOP AREA JOINT SANITARY WEEK OF 8,640 /A/ AUTHORITY 03/09 LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 03/09 GLENCOE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,285 Aa1// COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION PARK REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 03/11 UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, WEEK OF 8,130 Aa1// PENNSYLVANIA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2025

Day of Sale: 03/11 LAFOURCHE PARISH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,620 /A+/ NO. 1, LOUISIANA 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/10 CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY JOINT ACTION WEEK OF 7,295 // WATER AGENCY LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS 03/09 WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 03/12 BEREA, OHIO WEEK OF 7,060 Aa2// BANK QUALIFIED 03/09 MGR: Huntington Investment Company, Columbus NEW KENSINGTON-ARNOLD, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,000 // SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/09 CITY OF SUMMIT WEEK OF 6,980 // (UNION COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/09 CONSISTING OF: $ 945M GENERAL REFUNDING BONDS OF 2015 $6,035M SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia GRIFFIN-SPALDING COUNTY AIRPORT WEEK OF 6,700 A1// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 03/09 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/10 CITY OF SOUTHAVEN, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 6,565 /AA-/ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2026 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/10 BROOKVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,515 // (JEFFERSON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA) 03/09 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $2,005M SERIES A OF 2015 $4,510M SERIES B OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia CITY OF PETAL, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 6,345 /A+/ MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2020-2032 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/12 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 5,920 // INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT NO. 96 03/09 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 03/09 LAKE MILLS AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,630 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, WISCONSIN 03/09 SERIES 2015 A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/11 EASTMARK COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 1,942 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 03/09 (CITY OF MESA, ARIZONA) ASSESSMENT DISTRICT NO. 3 SPECIAL ASSESSMENT REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/11 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 1,890 // THE VILLAGE OF BLUE MOUNDS 03/09 WISCONSIN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 03/10 CLINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 800 // ROCK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES 03/09 WISCONSIN TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2022

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 10,447,157 (in 000's)