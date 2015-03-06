Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
* Goldman Chief Economist Jan Hatzius says expects U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September -CNBC
* Goldman's Hatzius says expects Fed to drop 'patient' from FOMC's March policy statement (Reporting By Jonathan Spicer)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.