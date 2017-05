March 12 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- HONOLULU CITY & COUNTY WEEK OF 879,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 03/16 SERIES 2015 A-D (TAX-EXEMPT) AND SERIES E (TAXABLE) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 NORTH CAROLINA MEDICAL CARE WEEK OF 376,000 A1/A+/ COMMISSION HEALTH CARE VIDANT 03/16 HEALTH MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2039

Day of Sale: 03/16 STATE OF OREGON WEEK OF 296,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ GENERAL OBLIGATION ARTICLE X1 STATE 03/16 PROJECTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 283,000 Baa1/NAF/BBB+ REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 03/16 SERIES 2015C (SILVER CROSS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 BOARD OF REGENTS, TEXAS TECH WEEK OF 246,880 Aa1/AA/AA+ UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING AND 03/16 IMPROVEMENT MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS AND TERMS

Day of Sale: 03/17 SAN MATEO COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT WEEK OF 242,480 NR/AAA/AA+ (CALTRAIN) LIMITED TAX CALIFORNIA 03/16 $202,485M SERIES A NON TAXABLE $39,995, SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2034 REMARK: ROP: 3/17

Day of Sale: 03/18 ALBUQUERQUE BERNALILLO COUNTY WEEK OF 232,175 Aa2/AA+/AA WATER UTILITY AUTHORITY 2015 03/16 NEW MEXICO NON AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 03/18 THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF DAILY 224,515 Aa3/AA-/ PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA SERIES 2015D MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2032 PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 220,000 Aa2/AA-/ (SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 03/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2006, SERIES C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 THE OKLAHOMA DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 194,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY 03/16 HEALTH SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, INTEGRIS OBLIGATED GROUP, SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 KENTUCKY MUNICIPAL POWER AGENCY WEEK OF 192,000 A3/AA-/ POWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 03/16 BONDS (PRAIRIE STATE PROJECT), SERIES 2015A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: Underlying Ratings: Baa1/A-/

Day of Sale: 03/17 STATE OF WISCONSIN WEEK OF 183,250 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/16 OF 2015, SERIES 1 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 CLEAR CREEK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 181,525 Aa2/NAF/AA+ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING (PSF GTD) & UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING (NO PSF) MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS MCLAREN HEALTH CARE CORPORATION WEEK OF 167,890 Aa3/NR/AA- MICHIGAN, NON AMT 03/16 $102,015M SERIES A $65,875M SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES A: 16-38

Day of Sale: 03/17 VENTURA COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 150,000 Aa2/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/16 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 03/18 LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 123,000 A/A/ TEXAS 03/16 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES A&B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/18/2015

Day of Sale: 03/19 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 107,180 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS 03/16 2015 SERIES A (AMT) 2015 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) 2015 SERIES C (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 CITY OF FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 100,000 // POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE 03/16 BONDS (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON COMPANY FOUR CORNERS PROJECT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/19 VOLUSIA COUNTY EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 97,275 A3/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY EDUCATIONAL 03/16 FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS (STETSON UNIVERSITY, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/18 MCLAREN HEALTH CARE CORPORATION WEEK OF 95,275 Aa3/NR/AA- SERIES 2015C, MICHIGAN 03/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 03/17 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 89,385 NR/BB/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX 03/16 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (BASIS SCHOOLS, INC. PROJECTS) SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 03/18 MESQUITE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 75,590 /AAA/AAA DISTRICT (DALLAS CO, TEXAS) 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES 2015 A,B,& C MGR: Oppenheimer & Co., Stamford INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: /AA/AA+ CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA POLLUTION WEEK OF 75,000 // CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/16 (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON COMPANY) 2010 SERIES (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 03/05 BOARD OF REGENTS OF TEXAS WEEK OF 75,000 /AA/AA+ TECH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM REVENUE 03/16 FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/17 DENTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 75,000 NR/AAA/AAA TEXAS, SERIES 2015 NON AMT 03/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2033

Day of Sale: 03/18 COLUMBIA SCHOOL DISTRICT, MISSOURI WEEK OF 71,555 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 03/16 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 03/18 COLLIER COUNTY HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 64,945 /A+/A+ AUTHORITY, FLORIDA 03/16 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A THE MOORINGS, INCORPORATED MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF YONKERS, NEW YORK WEEK OF 62,226 // $41,715M SCHOOL DEFICIT BONDS 03/16 SERIES, SERIES 2015A $15,305M GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIAL BONDS, SERIES 2015B

Day of Sale: 03/18 STATE CENTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 59,045 // DISTRICT 03/16 (FRESNO, KINGS, MADERA AND TULARE COUNTIES, CALIFORNIA) 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/19 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 56,550 /A+/AA- CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 03/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 56,380 /AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, 03/16 2015 SERIES B GENERAL OBLIGATION TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM BONDS, 2015 SERIES C MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 55,540 Aa3/A/ POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING BONDS 03/16 (SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON COMPANY FOUR CORNERS PROJECT) 2011 SERIES (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/19 RICHARDSON, TEXAS WEEK OF 54,135 Aaa/AAA/ CONSISTING OF: 03/16 $44,705M GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS $ 7,230M SERIES A - COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $ 2,200M SERIES B - COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE, CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/19 CITY OF READING WEEK OF 52,095 // BERKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/16 CONSISTING OF: $15,280M GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 $36,815M FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/19 COLUMBUS REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY WEEK OF 51,435 /AA/ OHIO 03/16 ADJ MODE DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS FLIGHT SAFETY, SERIES 2015 A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/17 MISSISSIPPI EQUIPMENT & FACILITIES WEEK OF 51,000 /BBB+/BBB AUTHORITY 03/16 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MISSISSIPPI BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEMS INC) SERIES 2015A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 GREATER CLEVELAND REGIONAL TRANSIT, WEEK OF 50,625 Aa1/AAA/ OHIO 03/16 SALES TAX CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/19 SONOMA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 49,850 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES 2015 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 03/19 PROVIDENCE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 45,540 Baa2/BBB-/ RHODE ISLAND 03/16 (PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING PROJECT) REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 45,000 A2/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/16 REFUNDING REVENUE BODNS BELLIN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2035

Day of Sale: 03/19 TEXAS CITY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 44,745 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: S&P UNDERLYING RATING: AA

Day of Sale: 03/18 UNIVERSITY OF OREGON WEEK OF 43,000 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A 03/16 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 BOISE-KUNA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,930 A3// IDAHO 03/16 ARROWHEAD HYDROELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/17 LEXINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 38,880 Aa3/AA-/ REFUNDING REVENUE SOUTH CAROLINA 03/16 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 03/17 CHANDLER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 37,120 Aa1/AA/ #80 OF MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2018-2023 TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 03/19 CONNECTICUT HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 35,160 // FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/16 STATE SUPPORTED CHILD CARE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2038

Day of Sale: 03/17 CITY OF NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 34,000 Baa1/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 03/16 ANTICIPATION NOTES, ISSUE OF 2015 MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 03/19 SAN JUAN COUNTY, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 32,525 // $15,945 SERIES 2015A 03/16 $16,580 SERIES 2015B NON AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: A: 16-26

Day of Sale: 03/16 FLORIDA KEYS WEEK OF 30,000 // AQUEDUCT AUTHORITY WATER REVENUE 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 03/16 CITY OF NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 29,000 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 03/16 2015 SERIES A MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2018-2035 REMARK: RATINGS: (S&P/SP-1) WEST SACRAMENTO AREA FLOOD CONTROL WEEK OF 27,945 /A+/ AGENCY, CALIFORNIA 03/16 ASSESS REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/17 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 27,760 NR/BBB+/ HENRICO COUNTY, VIRGINIA 03/16 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY MORTGAGE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (WESTMINSTER CANTERBURY OF RICHMOND) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO.134 WEEK OF 26,415 // CANYON COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/19 CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 23,630 /AA+/ SERIES 2015, INDIANA NON AMT 03/16 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 03/18 CLINT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 22,660 Aaa// TEXAS 03/16 UNLMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS. SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 03/17 BLAIRSVILLE-SALTSBURG SCHOOL WEEK OF 20,910 // DISTRICT 03/16 INDIANA AND WESTMORELAND COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/18 COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 18,145 //

NUMBER 210 03/16 WILL AND COOK COUNTIES, ILLINOIS (LINCOLN-WAY) GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 03/17 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO OROVILLE WEEK OF 17,415 /AA/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 03/16 OROVILLE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO.1 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2031 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: Underlying A+ S&P Rating

Day of Sale: 03/17 DECATUR COUNTY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 16,444 A1/A+/ AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 03/16 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 03/18 PLEASANTVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION, WEEK OF 15,620 NR/AA/ NEW JERSEY 03/16 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 03/18 WINDHAM-ASHLAND-JEWITT COMMUNITY WEEK OF 14,110 NR/A+/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/16 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2036

Day of Sale: 03/17 PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA WEEK OF 13,935 /AA/AA STREET AND HIGHWAY REVENUE 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 03/17 ST. PAUL WEEK OF 12,000 /BB+/ HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 03/16 MINNESOTA CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS CESAR CHAVEZ, SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2020-2050

Day of Sale: 03/18 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 11,425 Aa2// OF ARKANSAS (PHILLIPS CC) 03/16 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 03/19 SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH WEEK OF 11,170 /BBB/ COLLEGE REVENUE REFUNDING 03/16 (WESTMINSTER COLLEGE PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland

Day of Sale: 03/17 TOWN OF HALFMOON, NEW YORK WEEK OF 10,855 NR/UR/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2028

Day of Sale: 03/19 LITTLE ELM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,535 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying S&P 'AA-' Rating

Day of Sale: 03/17 GREATER LATROBE SCHOOL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 10,160 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/16 SCHOOL BUILDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/17 BASSETT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 // CALIFORNIA 03/16 2014 ELECTION GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIES 2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/19 PIONEER CAREER CENTER, OHIO WEEK OF 10,000 /AA-/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 03/16 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/18 SPALDING COUNTY WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 9,700 A1// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA 03/16 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 03/17 LACKAWANNA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,405 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 03/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2032

Day of Sale: 03/18 SUN PRAIRIE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,375 // DANE AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES, 03/16 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2023-2026

Day of Sale: 03/18 SOUTH WESTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,225 /AA/ YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2022

Day of Sale: 09/17 ELYRIA, OHIO WEEK OF 8,800 /AA-/ LIMITED TAX, GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/19 COUNTY OF FRANKLIN SOLID WASTE WEEK OF 8,150 /BBB+/ MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 03/16 /EXP/ SOLID WASTE SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A (AMT) AND SERIES B (TAXABLE) MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York XENIA, OHIO WEEK OF 8,000 /AA-/ CITY BUILDING IMPROVEMENT BONDS, 03/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/19 CLYDE CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 7,325 NR/AAA/NR SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/17 VILLAGE OF MONEE WEEK OF 7,000 // WILL COUNTY, ILLINOIS GENERAL 03/16 OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 03/16 AURORA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 7,000 /AA-/ TAX-EXEMPT REFUNDING CERTIFICATES 03/16 OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 03/17 DUPREE LAKES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 6,860 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT 03/16 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED UNIONTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,160 /AA/ PENNSYLVANIA 03/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 03/17 ORLEANS, MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 6,125 /AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/16 SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 03/19 MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,950 NR/AA-/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 03/17 NORTH EAST JOINT FIRE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,670 NR/AA-/ NEW YORK 03/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2037

Day of Sale: 03/17 HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA WEEK OF 5,365 /A-/ SEWER REVENUE BONDS 03/16 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 03/16 PAVILION CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,205 /A+/ NEW YORK 03/16 /EXP/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York FORT BEND COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 5,200 //

DISTRICT 118, TEXAS 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas TERM: 2016 FABENS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 /AAA/ (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS) 03/16 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: RATING: (STABLE OUTLOOK)/A (STABLE

OUTLOOK) GREATER CLARK CITY SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 4,500 /AA+/ CORPORATION, INDIANA 03/16 1ST MORT REVENUE BONDS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2021

Day of Sale: 03/18 LIVINGSTON, MCLEAN & FORD COUNTIES, WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ ILLINOIS 03/16 PRAIRE CENTRAL COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL DISTRICT #8, TAXABLE SCHOOL GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 03/18 OAK HILLS LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,965 Aa2// HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO 03/16 ENERGY CONSERVATION (LIMITED TAX) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2029 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/17 NORTHERN YORK COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,900 /AA-/ DISTRICT 03/16 YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2026 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED

Day of Sale: 03/19 TOWN OF FREDERICK, COLORADO WEEK OF 3,055 /AA/ SALES & USE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 03/16 BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 03/17 ORRVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,645 Aa2// WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO 03/16 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS UNLIMITED TAX BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2024

Day of Sale: 03/18 UNION SPRINGS COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 2,050 NR/AA-/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/16 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2027

Day of Sale: 03/19 BLACKHAWK TECHNICAL COLLEGE WEEK OF 1,500 Aa2// DISTRICT 03/16 ROCK AND GREEN COUNTIES, WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee MOUNT PLEASANT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,210 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/16 GENERAL OBLIGATION NOTES, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 03/19 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO OROVILLE WEEK OF 515 /AA/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 03/16 OROVILLE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT NO.1 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B (TAXABLE) MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2016 INSURANCE: ASSURED GUARANTY CORPORATION REMARK: Underlying A+ S&P Rating

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 6,260,650 (in 000's)