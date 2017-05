April 24 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT WEEK OF 209,000 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 04/27 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 04/28 PUBLIC POWER GENERATION AGENCY WEEK OF 169,000 A2/BBB+/A- WHELAN ENERGY CENTER UNIT 2 04/27 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2015 A NEBRASKA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/28 TENNESSEE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 162,250 Aa2// AGENCY, HOUSING FINANCE PROGRAM 04/27 BONDS ISSUE 2015-A (NON-AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/30 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 137,618 // DISTRICT, TEXAS 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/28 NEW HAMPSHIRE HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 110,000 Aa3/A+/NR FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/27 UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF NEW HAMPSHIRE SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045 REMARK: ROP: 4/27/2015

Day of Sale: 04/28 CITY OF TALLASHASSEE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 102,000 Baa1// TALLAHASSEE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE 04/27 HEALTH FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/28 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 102,000 Aa// AUTHORITY MULTIFAMILY HOUSING 04/27 REVENUE FLOATING RATE NOTES (MARSHALL FIELD GARDEN APARTMENT HOMES) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: Credit Provider: FNMA

Day of Sale: 04/28 TOWN OF BROOKHAVEN, NEW YORK WEEK OF 83,645 Aa2/AA+/ MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 04/28 DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE OF WEEK OF 68,900 Ba1/NR/BB+ NEW YO9RK ORANGE REGIONAL MEDICAL 04/27 CENTER OBLIGATED GROUP REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 04/29 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 68,215 Aa2/AA+/ REFUNDING 04/27 2 SERIES MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035 TERM: 2038, 2040

Day of Sale: 04/28 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 67,770 A2/A/NR SERIES 2016A SCHOOL BOARD OF 04/27 MIAMI DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2027

Day of Sale: 04/28 COUNTY OF GENESSEE, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 60,000 A2/A+/NR WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 04/27 (LIMITED TAX GENRAL OBLIGATION) SERIES 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 04/27 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 54,535 A1/A/NR SERIES 2016B SCHOOL BOARD OF 04/27 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2019-2027

Day of Sale: 04/28 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 51,020 Aaa/AAA/ FUND 04/27 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS (AMT) AND (NON-AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2025 TERM: 2029, 2035, 2040, 2045

Day of Sale: 04/30 BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCE WEEK OF 50,000 /A-/A+ CORPORATION ETHICAL CULTURE 04/27 FIELDSTON SCHOOL PROJECT REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 48,175 // CONSISTING OF: 04/27 $24,035,000* COMBINATION TAX & LIMITED REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 & $24,140,000* LIMITED TAX AND REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/28 REYNOLDSBURG CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 47,669 Aa2// OHIO 04/27 SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/29 STATE OF OHIO HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 46,000 A1/A+/ FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, KENYON 04/27 COLLEGE 2015 PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 04/28 WESTERN VIRGINIA REGIONAL JAIL WEEK OF 45,550 Aa2// AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 04/27 REGIONAL JAIL FACILITY REFUNDING REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 04/28 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 45,430 Aa2/AA+/AA+ REVENUE BONDS 04/27 ASCENSION HEALTH ALLIANCE SENIOR CREDIT GROUP SERIES 2012E-1 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SPRING-FORD AREA PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 43,725 Aa2// SCHOOL DISTRICT 04/27 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2033

Day of Sale: 04/29 BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 43,280 // NORTHAMPTON AND LEHIGH COUNTIES, 04/27 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A,B,C OF 2015 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 04/29 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 39,145 /BBB-/ STUDENT HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 04/27 (CHF - COOK, L.L.C. - NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY PROJECT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/29 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 37,000 Aa2/AA+/ CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY HOUSEING 04/27 REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES B-1 (FIXED RATE)(FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2015-2030

Day of Sale: 04/27 CITY OF NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS WEEK OF 36,560 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING 04/27 BONDS, COMBINATION TAX CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 04/27 TOWN OF GILBERT, ARIZONA WEEK OF 35,500 Aa2/AA+/AA+ SUBORDINATE LIEN PLEDGED REVENUE 04/27 OBLIGATION 2015 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 04/28 NEW YORK CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 34,150 Aa2/AA+/ CORPORATION MULTI FAMILY HOUSING 04/27 REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: 2015 SERIES A-1 (NON-AMT) 2015 SERIES A-2 (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ANTELOPE VALLEY UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 30,625 A1// DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/27 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/29 MONTEREY REGIONAL WASTE MANAGEMENT WEEK OF 30,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/27 2015 REVENUE BONDS

MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., San Francisco

Day of Sale: 04/29 ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI WEEK OF 29,775 /A+/ INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, 04/27 SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SEWERAGE SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $10,300M - SERIES A $19,455M - SERIES B - REFUNDING BON MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/29 INDIANA UNIVERSITY LEASE PURCHASE WEEK OF 29,575 Aaa/A+/ OBLIGATIONS, SERIES 2015 04/27 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 04/29 WEST KERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 27,130 // DISTRICT 04/27 2015 REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: S&P: A UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 04/28 PIONEER SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 402, WEEK OF 24,409 A3// WASHINGTON 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2039 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/28 SCAPPOOSE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1J, WEEK OF 24,165 /AA+/ OREGON 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BONDE GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/29 SUNNYVALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 24,080 /AA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 04/27 SCHOOL BUILDING REFUNDING AND UNLIMITED TAX QUALIFIED SCHOOL TAXABLE"DIRECT SUBSIDY" MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: 2 SERIES

Day of Sale: 04/27 CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 22,000 Aa3/AA-/ SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 04/27 ELECTION OF 2009 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES C ELECTION OF 2014 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/27 HARLANDALE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,215 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CAMDENTON REORGANIZED SCHOOL WEEK OF 19,045 /AA-/ DISTRICT NO. R-3 04/27 OF CAMDEN COUNTY, MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2023-2035

Day of Sale: 04/28 CONNECTICUT HEALTH & EDUCATION WEEK OF 17,610 A2/NR/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 04/27 MIDDLESEX HOSPITAL 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 04/30 ARIZONA ELECTRICAL DISTRICT NO. 4 WEEK OF 17,000 // SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING 2015 04/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/30 NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 16,915 // UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 5, TEXAS 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 04/28 WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 16,205 Aa2// AUTHORITY 04/27 LEASE REVENUE CLARKSBURG OFFICE 2015C MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 04/29 BLAINE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 503, WEEK OF 15,000 Aa3// WASHINGTON 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 04/27 CITY OF ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 14,700 /AA-/ WASTEWATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 04/27 SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/29 COUNTY OF SOMERSET, MAINE WEEK OF 14,075 Aa3/A+/ 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 04/27 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2018-2027 TERM: 2015

Day of Sale: 04/29 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 13,600 /A/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY, MESSIAH 04/27 COLLEGE PROJECT REMARKETING: SERIES 2001-I4 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver TERM: 2018 REMARK: S&P A-1 (Short Term)

Day of Sale: 04/27 CLEVELAND-CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 13,365 Aa3// PORT AUTHORITY LYNDHURST 04/27 NON TAX REVENUE GARAGE 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/30 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 11,050 Aa2// WEST VIRGINIA 04/27 TAX-EXEMPT LEASE REVENUE (FAIRMONT OFC BUILDING)2015A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2040

Day of Sale: 04/29 TUNKHANNOCK AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,370 /AA/ WYOMING COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 04/28 SAMPSON COUNTY OF WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 10,000 A1/A/NR DISTRICT II, NORTH CAROLINA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING WATER BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2025 TERM: 2030, 2035, 2040, 2044

Day of Sale: 04/29 CONNECTICUT HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS, 04/27 (TAFT SCHOOL ISSUE) SERIES J MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF HOPE, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 9,800 NR/NR/NR WATER & ELECTRIC REVENUE BONDS, 04/27 SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2030 TERM: 2035

Day of Sale: 04/27 GREENFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,675 // MIKWAUKEE COUNTY WISCONSIN 04/27 GENERAL OBLIBATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 04/28 SAN FELIPE DEL RIO INDEPENDENT WEEK OF 9,405 Aaa/AAA/ SCHOOL DISTRICT (TEXAS)-UNLIMITED 04/27 TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2015-2026 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A1/A

Day of Sale: 04/27 GEARY COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,175 Aa3/NR/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 475 04/27 GEARY COUNTY GENERAL REFUNDING BOND 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/29 MEDINA VALLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,800 /AAA/ DISTRICT 04/27 (A POLITICAL SUBDDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN MEDINA AND BEXAR COUNTIES) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING:; AA-

Day of Sale: 04/28 WEST SONOMA COUNTY UNION HIGH WEEK OF 8,000 Aa3// SCHOOL, CALIFORNIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2010, SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/30 ST. HELENA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 7,500 // CALIFORNIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/30 INTERBORO SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,380 // DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 (LIMITED TAX) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035 NEW KENSINGTON PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,000 /A+/ SANITARY AUTHORITY 04/27 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2042

Day of Sale: 04/28 MEDOTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 A1// (FRESNO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2014, SERIES A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF BUCKEYE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 6,965 /AA-/ EXCISE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING 04/27 OBLIGATIONS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2024 DEKALB-CHEROKEE COUNTIES, ALABAMA WEEK OF 6,905 A3/A+/ GAS DISTRICT REVENUE BONDS, 2015 04/27 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 04/30 HERKIMER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,535 // NEW YORK 04/27 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2019 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,530 /AA-/ WASTEWATER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 04/27 SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/29 CRESTWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,055 /AA-/ LUZERNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2030 REMARK: ***** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 04/29 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 5,990 /BB/ AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, 04/27 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (FREEDOM ACADEMY, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 04/29 BERKS-MONTGOMERY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 5,890 /AA-/ AUTHORITY, BERKS AND MONTGOMERY 04/27 COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2031 REMARK: **** BANK QUALIFIED ****

Day of Sale: 04/27 ANDERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 04/27 ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/28 JURUPA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,915 // CALIFORNIA 04/27 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO.26 (EASTVALE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/28 WATERLOO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,530 Aa3// NEW YORK 04/27 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2025 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying Moody's 'A1' Rating

Day of Sale: 04/29 TOWNSHIP OF MOUNT OLIVE WEEK OF 4,225 /AA/ MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 04/27 GUSTINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,000 /A/ CALIFORNIA 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2014 ELECTION, 2015 SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/29 WILLIARD, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,995 /A-/ PARK & RECREATION PROJECT, 04/27 REFUNDING CERTIFICTES OF PARTICIPATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/27 COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 3,930 /A+/ LAGRANGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 102 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOLS BONDS/TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago REMARK: MATURITIES: GENERAL OBLIGATION

LIMITED SCHOOLS BONDS (2029-2034)

TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED

REFUNDING BONDS (2029)

Day of Sale: 04/27 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 3,900 Aa2/NR/ WEST VIRGINIA 04/27 TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE (FAIRMONT OFC BUILDING) 2015B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024

Day of Sale: 04/29 HAMMONDSPORT CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,580 // DISTRICT, NEW YORK 04/27 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2037 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 04/28 LORAIN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 3,500 /AA/ REFUNDING BONDS, GENERAL OBLIGATION 04/27 UNLIMITED TAX, SERIES 2015 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/29 WEST SONOMA COUNTY UNION HIGH WEEK OF 3,500 Aa3// SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 04/27 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/30 OAKLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 3,075 /BBB+/ CALIFORNIA 04/27 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE OAKLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY 2.575,000 TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/30 NORTHWOODS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,910 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 04/27 SERIES 2015 (NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 04/28 OAKLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY WEEK OF 2,370 /BBB+/ CALIFORNIA 04/27 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE OAKLEY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY, $3,200,000 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 04/30 BARTON COUNTY, KANSAS WEEK OF 2,310 NR/A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 355 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2020

Day of Sale: 04/29 ROYALL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,205 /A/ JUNEAU, MONORE AND VERNON COUNTIES, 04/27 WISCONSIN GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025 MONTGOMERY COUTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 1,915 NR/NR/NR MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 56, 04/27 TEXAS 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 04/27 SYOSSET CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,445 // NEW YORK 04/27 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2015-2026

Day of Sale: 04/30 CITY OF BENTON, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 1,335 NR/A+/NR SALES & USE TAX BONDS, SERIES 2015 04/27 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2025, 2035, 2044

Day of Sale: 04/27 SPARTA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 965 // MONROE COUNTY, WISCONSIN 04/27 GENERAL OBLIGTION PROMISSORY NOTES MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2020

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,650,256 (in 000's)