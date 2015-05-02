METALS-Copper gains as China cenbank support spurs growth hopes
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
NEW YORK May 2 -- Source link: (on.wsj.com/1GOM9S0)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
NEW YORK, May 12 Anthem Inc said on Friday it notified Cigna Corp that the $54 billion merger deal was off after it lost a Delaware business court ruling on Thursday and also said it would not pay Cigna the $1.85 billion merger break-up fee.