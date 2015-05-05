May 5 EOG Resources Inc
* CEO says having 'good success' getting new leases in
emerging shale plays
* CEO: 'We are evaluating tactical acquisition candidates'
* EOG Resources plans to complete 345 wells in Eagle Ford
shale this year, down 35 percent from last year
* EOG Resources has cut Eagle Ford well costs 10 percent so
far this year
* EOG Resources cutting number of rigs in Eagle Ford this
year to 15 from 23 in January
* CEO: 'We believe there is more upside to the forward (oil
price) curve than downside'
* CEO says still 'pretty good spread' between bid and ask
prices for potential buyouts
* Doesn't expect large M&A deals; does expect rather small
transactions
* CEO says oil prices will help decide in third quarter
whether to release drilling rigs
* CEO says 'encouraged' by recent rise in crude oil prices
* CEO says has not tried any re-fracks of existing wells
* CEO says 'we believe just drilling a new well ... is the
preferred way to go'
* Chief Executive Officer Bill Thomas: 'Our strategy this
year is to be laser-focused on returns'
* CEO says it is the right business decision to defer
fracking new wells
* CEO says plans to enter 2016 with 285 wells waiting to be
fracked
* CEO says $10 rise in oil prices boosts typical
well's net present value by $300,000
* Says well costs in Permian shale now $6 million, down 22
percent from 2014
* Aims to cut Bakken well costs this year to $7.4 million,
20 percent below 2014 level
* Says drilling activity will slide in Q2, flatten out rest
of year
* Says Q1 tax bill was $31 million
* CEO: 'The reason we have deferred completions is to really
substantially increase the rate of return'
