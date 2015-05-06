May 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Frac more than 1,000 barnett shale wells

* Chesapeake energy cfo says company averaged 54 rigs in q1, plans to drop to 14 rigs in q3

* Exec says company will reduce eagle ford rig count to 3 from 7 by july

* End 2015 from current count of 6

* Chesapeake says has 5 rigs running in utica, count will be cut to 2 by the middle of q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)