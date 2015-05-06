METALS-Copper continues rise with help of Asia stock gains
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
May 6 Devon Energy Corp
* Exec says its re-frac program in the barnett shale could be a "potential game changer"
* Fracs on vertical wells in the barnett shale, sees more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
ATHENS, May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.