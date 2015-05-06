May 6 Sears Holdings Corp

* Sears CEO says rent payments will increase by more than $150 million due to creation of REIT

* Sears CEO says rent payments will decrease over time as reit leases some space out to new tenants

* Sears CEO says don't be surprised if consumer electronics disappear from some stores that are being shrunk