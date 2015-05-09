BRIEF-ING Groep Q1 underlying net result at 1.18 billion euros
* Q1 UNDERLYING NET RESULT EUR 1.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.04 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL
May 9 (Reuters) -
ZURICH, May 10 Insurer Swiss Life saw first-quarter premiums fall 1 percent in local currency to 6.54 billion Swiss francs ($6.50 billion), it said on Wednesday, slightly behind market expectations.