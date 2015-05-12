May 12 (Reuters) -

* MSCI says adds six and deletes nine from MSCI Frontier Markets Index; adding Kuwait's Boubyan Bank, Morocco's Ciments du Maroc, and Pakistan's Hub Power Co

* MSCI says 67 securities added and 45 securities deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index

* MSCI says three largest additions to MSCI World Index are Germany's Evonik Industries, and USA's Citizens Financial Group and Freescale Semiconductor

* MSCI says three largest additions to MSCI Emerging Markets Index are China's GF Securities Company H and Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties H; and South Korea's Amorepac Corporation Preferred

* MSCI says adding 61 and deleting six companies from MSCI China A Index; adding Shanghai Electric Group A; Dongxing Securities Co A; Shanghai 2345 Network A.

* The MSCI Saudi Arabia Index will have 19 constituents, while the MSCI Saudi Arabia Small Cap Index will have 39 constituents.

* All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 29, 2015. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Ted Botha)