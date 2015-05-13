BRIEF-Apple Inc publishes 2016 Conflict Minerals report
* Says in 2016 all smelters in its supply chain participated in an independent third-party conflict minerals audit
May 13 (Reuters) -
* North Dakota Director Of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms says only expects one more drilling rig to drop from existing count of 83
* North Dakota's Helms says rigs would be added back in "measurable quantities" with oil prices around $70 per barrel
* North Dakota's Helms says test of 2,600 oil wells showed all but eight compliant with new vapor pressure regulations
* North Dakota's Helms says eight that were not compliant were given 48 hours to meet standards, and did so
* North Dakota's Helms says testing remaining wells in state to ensure compliance with new vapor pressure regulations
* North Dakota's Helms 'have not contemplated any penalties' for companies not compliant with new vapor pressure rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)
