US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates; financials rise
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with Facebook shares, paragraph 16)
May 16 (Reuters) -
-- Source link: (on.wsj.com/1B3zHcy)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq down 0.37 pct (Updates with Facebook shares, paragraph 16)
* Files for stock shelf of up to $150 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p6K0gd) Further company coverage: