NEW YORK May 25 Air France Flight 22 from Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris was being escorted by U.S. fighter jets to New York's John F. Kennedy airport after an anonymous threat was made against the flight, New York's WABC television reported on Monday.

The flight will land in a secure area to be searched, according to the report.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)