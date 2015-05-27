NEW YORK May 27 Nike Inc on Wednesday
said that it was cooperating with authorities on alleged bribery
and corruption at soccer's governing body FIFA.
U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports
media and promotions executives faced corruption charges
involving more than $150 million in bribes. Swiss police
arrested seven FIFA officials who are now awaiting extradition
to the United States.
The indictment mentions an unnmamed sports company that
appears to be Nike.
"Like fans everywhere we care passionately about the game
and are concerned by the very serious allegations," the company
said in a statement. "Nike believes in ethical and fair play in
both business and sport and strongly opposes any form of
manipulation or bribery. We have been cooperating, and will
continue to cooperate, with the authorities."
