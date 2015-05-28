BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 (Reuters) -
* Google says HBO Now app will be available on Google Play this summer (corrects timing to summer from today)
* Amerigas Partners reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings; updates guidance