June 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President Gary Cohn spoke at a Deutsche Bank investor conference on Tuesday. Below are some notable remarks and details from the presentation:

* Goldman sees capital markets revenue rise 2.6 times when volatility rises 30 percent-presentation

* Goldman's patience with market lull gives it a competitive advantage as others exited businesses-Cohn

* Goldman revenue from merger advisory business was 1.8 times next-closes competitor-Cohn

* Goldman sees "significant opportunities" in European debt markets, where it has room to expand-Cohn

* Goldman's money market funds in asset management will benefit from rising rates-Cohn

* Goldman's currencies, commodities and interest-rate trading businesses have benefitted from volatility-Cohn

* Goldman expects volatility to increase in coming years, helping trading businesses-Cohn

* Goldman rebates on money market funds because of low rates would add $100 million to profit-Cohn (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)