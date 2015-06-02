June 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc President
Gary Cohn spoke at a Deutsche Bank investor conference on
Tuesday. Below are some notable remarks and details from the
presentation:
* Goldman sees capital markets revenue rise 2.6 times when
volatility rises 30 percent-presentation
* Goldman's patience with market lull gives it a competitive
advantage as others exited businesses-Cohn
* Goldman revenue from merger advisory business was 1.8
times next-closes competitor-Cohn
* Goldman sees "significant opportunities" in European debt
markets, where it has room to expand-Cohn
* Goldman's money market funds in asset management will
benefit from rising rates-Cohn
* Goldman's currencies, commodities and interest-rate
trading businesses have benefitted from volatility-Cohn
* Goldman expects volatility to increase in coming years,
helping trading businesses-Cohn
* Goldman rebates on money market funds because of low rates
would add $100 million to profit-Cohn
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)