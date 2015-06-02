NEW YORK, June 2 (IFR) - The Province of Buenos Aires has launched a US$500m six-year US dollar bond, setting the final yield at 10.25%.

Pricing on the amortizing bond is coming at the tight end of guidance of 10.25%-10.35% and inside initial price thoughts of mid 10% area. For earlier story click on. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Jack Doran)