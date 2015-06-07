NEW YORK, June 7 Shares of glassmaker Corning
Inc could jump 40 percent in the next 18 months as
demand for 4K ultra high-definition televisions climb, according
to a report by Barron's on Sunday.
The company that invented Pyrex is carving out a niche
making products linked to the digital age, including glass for
smartphones, optical fiber for networks and ultra thin glass to
facilitate Internet video streaming, Barron's said. Corning's
products, including glass for the 4K TVs, could "usher in a new
era of technology" to meet demand from the growing online
streaming industry, the report said.
Beyond TVs, the company is developing something called
Willow glass, Barron's said, a product that could be very thin
and pliable. That could be used for smartphones and other
devices like solar panels. Corning is also working on developing
antimicrobial glass for elevator buttons, hospital walls,
cruise-ship railing and shared tablets.
Shares of Corning are down 10 percent this year and closed
at $20.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)