BRIEF-Assurant Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 21 Cigna
* Says Anthem proposal inadequate and not in best interests of Cigna shareholders
* Cigna's board has carefully reviewed this proposal consistent with the company's continued focus on maximizing shareholder value Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jennifer Saba)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Street Properties Corp announces first quarter 2017 results