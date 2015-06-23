(Adds crude oil chart)
** Strong rally in Asia's oil refiners underpinned by
expanding refining margins
** Gasoline refining margins rise to near three year highs,
spike started early April Chart: bit.ly/1K5SHhu
** Potential inventory gains: Brent crude oil up
more than 40 pct from lows (bit.ly/1N2NoPl)
** Shutdowns, outages, falling rigs also help
** Snapshot of returns
Stock 3 Month % change
Reliance Industries 20
Indian Oil Corp 4
Chennai Petroleum Corp 123.8
Sinopec 6.6
Inpex 7.6
Cosmo Oil 26.5
S-Oil Corp 10.1
PTT 10.5
Beach 3.4
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)