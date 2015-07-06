MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, on Monday reported a 40 percent fall in its second-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 1.329 billion pesos ($85 million), down from 2.212 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 15.6950 pesos at end of June) (Reporting by Christine Murray)