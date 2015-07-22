(Repeats without any changes)

** A slowdown, yuan's steady appreciation over last few years and rising labour costs in China are switching MNCs attention to India as PM Modi's "Make in India" campaign gathers pace

** Indian companies have clamped down on investments over the past 4-5 years as corporate sector delevered and a slump in demand

** MNCs such as Foxconn, Huawei, ABB , Siemens, Cummins, Alstom , however, are stepping up efforts to bolster facilities in India

** Foxconn looking to open 10-12 plants in India by 2020 and is in talks to manufacture the iPhone in the country

** China's Huawei has got security clearance to manufacture in India for booming market

** Siemens' management said in Nov. exports would be the focus for next two financial years

** MEDIA-French co Alstom looks at make in India initiative to double business- Economic Times (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)