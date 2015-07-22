BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Centerpoint Energy reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.44 per diluted share; $0.37 per diluted share on a guidance basis
July 22 Alfa Sab De Cv
* Mexican conglomerate Alfa raises 2015 EBITDA guidance to $2.228 billion from $2.080 billion
* Guidance raised for Sigma, Alpek and Nemak units Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
* Rosehill Resources Inc files for sale of up to 33.9 million class a common shares and warrants Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pdaooM) Further company coverage: