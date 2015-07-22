UPDATE 1-EU to cut Greece 2017 growth forecast to around 2 percent
BRUSSELS, May 5 The European Commission will revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2 percent from a previous 2.7 percent, an EU official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, July 22 The following is data on U.S. existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors (seasonally adjusted annual rates): Units Sold (in mlns) June May MayPrev Apr June'14 Total Existing Homes 5.49 5.32 5.35 5.09 5.01 Single Family 4.84 4.71 4.73 4.48 4.41 Condos/Co-ops 0.650 0.610 0.620 0.610 0.600 Units Sold, Pct Change June May MayPrev June15/14 Total Existing Homes 3.2 4.5 5.1 9.6 Single Family 2.8 5.1 5.6 9.8 Condos/Co-ops 6.6 0.0 1.6 8.3
June May MayPrev Apr June'14 Total Median Price 236.4 228.9 228.7 218.7 222.0 Median Pct Change 3.3 4.7 4.6 6.5 Average Price 280.3 273.0 272.8 263.9 268.1 Average Pct Change 2.7 3.4 3.4 4.6 Units Available (mlns) 2.300 2.280 2.290 2.220 2.290 Months' Worth of Supply 5.0 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.5
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June existing home sales at 5.40 mln unit rate
HAMBURG, Germany, May 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Friday for fair and constructive negotiations with Britain over its exit from the European Union, with the aim of retaining a good partnership.