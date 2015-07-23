MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 23 Eli Lilly And Co
* CEO says company expects to launch Synjardy diabetes drug in U.S. this year
* Lilly CEO says there is a "bubble" in prices of smaller biotech companies
* Lilly CEO says company unwilling to pay inflated prices for "hot properties" of the moment
* Lilly CEO says best use of money is to focus on internal company research (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024