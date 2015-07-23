BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
July 23 Starbucks Corp :
* Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw says Starbucks has locked in prices on 80 percent of its 2016 coffee needs, up from 70 percent in April
* Prices Starbucks paid for coffee in 2016 were "a little better" than prices paid in 2015, Maw says
* Maw adds that Starbucks has locked in prices on less than 20 percent of its 2017 coffee needs Source: Reuters interview with CFO Scott Maw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Writing by Luc Cohen)
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: S. Chand and Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a sports event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer