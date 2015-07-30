BRIEF-Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
* Osisko intersects 936 g/t AU over 2.5 metres at windfall
July 30 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* CEO says 2016 capex budget will be lower than 2015 if oil prices stay at current levels
* Spent $1.5 billion on capex in Q2 2015
* CEO says capex 'will continue to decline throughout the year'
* CEO says expects to exit 2015 spending roughly $1 billion to $1.2 billion on quarterly capex
* CEO says: 'We are learning to do more with less'
* CEO says productivity should increase as year goes on
* CEO says thinks dividend will be 'fairly easy to maintain' if float decreases
* CEO says thinks dividend will be 'fairly easy to maintain' if float decreases

* Says interested in selling holdings in Williston Basin of North Dakota
* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 19.4 pct year-over-year