(Michael Rosenbaum, MD is a Professor of Pediatrics and
Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center and a practicing
pediatrician. Elizabeth Oelsner, MD is an Instructor in Medicine
at Columbia University Medical Center and a practicing
internist.)
July 30 A television news anchor who exaggerates
his experience is demoted, but doctors on television who
exaggerate their expertise across all branches of medicine,
prescribe unsubstantiated, costly and potentially harmful
treatments, and leave other doctors to manage the fallout
continue without censure.
Too much bravado by a news anchor should not provoke more
outrage than too little vital prescription information from a
doctor. Television doctors are engaged in the practice of
medicine, with all of the attendant obligations to be
trustworthy. They are potential sources of valuable information
- or harmful misinformation. Brian Williams' "Walter Mitty-isms"
are harmless compared to the potential costs and health
consequences of haphazard media medicine.
The American Medical Association (AMA) agrees with our
position that practitioners of media medicine are not exempt
from their responsibilities as doctors. At its June meeting, the
AMA announced that it will issue ethical and disciplinary
guidelines for media medicine. Specifically, these guidelines
will encourage media physicians to adhere to evidence-based
medicine, insist that they disclose whether their positions "are
based on published peer reviewed evidence, standard of care, or
personal opinion," and make recommendations for disciplinary
measures against media physicians who offer dubious medical
advice.
The recognition that media doctors are practicing medicine
by the nation's largest organization of physicians is major and
long overdue news. It opens the door for possible regulation of
media medicine and also for a more cooperative relationship
between practitioners of traditional medicine and those, like
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who take a non-traditional approach, frequently
advocating alternative remedies.
The stakes are high: "The Dr. Oz Show" and "The Doctors" are
making medical recommendations for a total of about 6 million
virtual "patients," which is more than any other U.S. practicing
physician, medical group or hospital.
We don't agree with the argument, made by physicians from
across the country, that academic institutions should sever ties
with physicians on television. Media doctors are still trained
physicians, and many people report tremendous health benefits
from their recommendations.
In response to our inquiries about the role of media
medicine and the potential dangers of some on-screen
prescriptions, media doctors seemed receptive to ideas about
regulation, and also about developing a more cooperative
relationship with mainstream physicians. A spokeswoman for "The
Doctors" stated via email: "We look forward to enhanced
standards and guidelines for ALL physicians who have media
platforms." In a prepared statement to Reuters, Oz said: "I
share the values and concerns raised in the resolution proposed
by the Residents and Fellows of the AMA." However, he also
wrote, "Often, this advice must be translated and presented in
new ways so that it is accessible to patients and compelling
enough to garner attention."
We need guidelines to ensure that these "new ways" provide
sufficient accurate information to patients.
According to a study published in the medical journal BMJ,
more than half of the treatments prescribed by physicians on
programs such as "The Dr. Oz Show" and "The Doctors" have no
credible science basis. In response to this study, Oz wrote in
Time magazine that 50 percent approximates "the amount of
randomized clinical trial data underlying conversations in
physician's offices" - in other words, only 50 percent of the
medical advice prescribed by physicians in their offices is
supported by this particular type of trial, which is the gold
standard.
While many doctors do make herbal, holistic, off-label or
other recommendations to patients, these are usually based on
experience and scientific studies, though not always the
randomized clinical trial that Oz refers to. A prescription
based on a physician's scientific review, even without full
validation by a randomized clinical trial, is very different
from a prescription lacking any scientific credibility.
A common thread among media doctors is the prescription of
alternative medicine, such as herbs and other natural remedies
for common diseases such as obesity. These are simple, sometimes
expensive solutions that appeal to a large number of people,
despite the fact that most have not undergone clinical trials to
prove that they work.
As Columbia medical faculty, we've seen the unintentional
consequences of "miracle cures" promoted with insufficient
caveats. We recently encountered a patient with diabetes who
suffered an amputation after substituting a tele-prescribed
probiotic for her regular medication. Another patient developed
rhabodmyolysis - the toxic breakdown of muscle, which can lead
to kidney failure - as a result of taking various alternative
weight loss remedies, including chromium, guarana, and Garcinia
Cambogia, all of which have been promoted in media medicine even
though medical literature has noted them to be potentially toxic
to muscle. Like any treatments, the anticipated efficacy and
potential side-effects of non-traditional medicines needs to be
disclosed to the patients.
"The Dr. Oz Show" and "The Doctors" declined to comment on
the issue of providing more safety information regarding on-air
prescriptions.
These types of scenarios illustrate the need for better
regulation of media doctors. In a traditional medical office, a
doctor would be liable for malpractice for making
recommendations without providing warnings about possible side
effects or interactions with other diseases, as well as telling
the patient if the treatment is known to be effective and, if
so, how effective and over what time period. ("I don't know" is
an acceptable answer here.)
The AMA is not a regulatory body, and its efforts to
establish practice and disciplinary guidelines for media doctors
- at the encouragement of medical students, residents and
fellows who brought the issue to its attention - are only the
beginning. Media executives, organizations such as the AMA, and
state and federal legislators (who define the legal
responsibilities of doctors) should work together with
television doctors to ensure that media medicine is practiced
ethically and responsibly.
In a 2013 New Yorker profile Oz said that academic medicine
is a "fortress" whose walls he will tear down, and Western
doctors do not want questions from their patients. We believe
that most doctors, including those in academia, are always
learning from colleagues and from their patients who may have
alternative views.
Media medicine is not going away. It can be a valuable
source of information if physicians practice it properly,
providing viewers with the same information that they would give
to patients in their offices - such as the scientific evidence
behind a prescription, disclosures about side effects, and
reasons to call their doctor if follow-up issues occur or an
illness persists.
Since this is a new and unregulated branch of medicine, some
space must be allotted for the inexperience of youth - but not
too much. The pending directives from the AMA are a positive
sign for the future of medicine, regardless of where the shingle
hangs.
Until the responsibilities of television doctors are more
clearly delineated, our medical advice is to take what your
media doctor prescribes - with a healthy dose of skepticism.
