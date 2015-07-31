BRIEF-Gray Television to acquire WCAX-TV
* Gray Television Inc - anticipate that transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive
July 31 (Reuters) -
* U.S. appeals court affirms dismissal of video privacy lawsuit against Netflix Inc -ruling
* 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals says subscribers cannot sue over disclosure of viewing history to third parties
* Appeals court says Netflix disclosures were lawfully made (Reporting By Dan Levine)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)