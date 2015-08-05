BRIEF-Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 mln secured credit facility
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility
Aug 5 Canadian Dollar
* Firms to session high of C$1.3142 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.09 U.S. cents after smaller-than-expected trade deficit Further coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation commences cash tender offer for its 7.375% senior notes due 2019