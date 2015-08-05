BRIEF-Difference Capital Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* Difference capital financial inc qtrly net asset value per share $7.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy exec says company curtailing 275 million cubic feet/day gas production in Utica through October
* Chesapeake has over 500 Haynesville wells that could be re-fracked-Exec
* Chesapeake energy CEO says does not expect any significant recovery in prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)
* Difference capital financial inc qtrly net asset value per share $7.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First-round bids due at the end of May (Adds names of prospective buyers, background)