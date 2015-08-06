Aug 6 Continental Resources Inc

* President Jack Stark says expects oil output to slip in Q3, level off in Q4

* Says expects to exit year producing 210,000 to 215,000 barrels of oil per day

* Says plans to keep 'approximately 25 rigs' operating for rest of year

* Says could cut Bakken rig count by 25 percent if low oil prices persist

* Has 10 rigs in Bakken today

* Says for every dollar spent this year in Bakken, booking 80 percent more reserves than in 2014

* Says about 70 percent Bakken oil production now delivered to market via pipeline

* Says has access to $1.3 billion liquidity under existing credit facility

* Expects 2016 maintenance capital budget of $1.8 billion to $2 billion

* Says at $50/barrel U.S. oil prices, outspends cash flow by $150 million to $200 million

* Says would be cash flow neutral at $60/barrel U.S. oil prices

* CEO Harold Hamm: 'Oil supply and demand will rebalance'

* CEO Harold Hamm says expects U.S. ban on oil exports to be lifted by this fall

* Says would prefer asset sales or other steps before seeking funding from equity markets

* Says believes oil production in Bakken will drop off over time across all operators

* CEO Hamm says has confidence Obama will sign bill allowing U.S. exports of oil should it reach his desk

* Says will boost spending, activity in North Dakota's Bakken shale as oil prices recover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)