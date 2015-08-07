Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
Aug 7 Potash Corp confirms has sent private letter to K+S boards
* Spokesman says company will not comment further Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.