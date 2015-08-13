Power producer Calpine exploring a sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Aug 13 Vale SA :
* Vale spokesman says production not affected by nitrogen dioxide leak at copper cliff smelter
* Vale spokesman says no injuries reported from leak and possible danger to public ended Further company coverage: (Reporting by Allison Martell)
BOSTON, May 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman is making money on one of his new investment ideas, but he declined on Wednesday to identify the portfolio company, which has gained 30 percent since he first bought it.