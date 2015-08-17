HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
Aug 17 Kite Pharma CEO, in analyst conference call:
* Says company remains on track to introduce lymphoma treatment KTE-C19 in 2017, assuming success in planned pivotal Phase II study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.