BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology plans medical test lab and cooperation with Edong Healthcare group firm
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned medical test lab company in Huangshi city
Aug 19 Sprout Pharmaceuticals:
* In conference call, says has had active conversations with U.S. managed care companies about reimbursement for its Addyi treatment for low sexual desire in pre-menopausal women
* Says expects insurers to require Addyi co-pays similar to those for Viagra, of about $30 to $70 per month
* Sprout says will begin next year to explore other markets for Addyi outside the United States (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Department of health designated scenesse to be evaluated as a highly specialised technology