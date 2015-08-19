Aug 19 Sprout Pharmaceuticals:

* In conference call, says has had active conversations with U.S. managed care companies about reimbursement for its Addyi treatment for low sexual desire in pre-menopausal women

* Says expects insurers to require Addyi co-pays similar to those for Viagra, of about $30 to $70 per month

* Sprout says will begin next year to explore other markets for Addyi outside the United States (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)