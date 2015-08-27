** The MSCI World's latest drop from its peak is close to the median fall the index has registered over the past 15 years

** Since 2001 there have been 17 instances of near 10 pct or over declines in MSCI World index

** The average fall over this period has been 18.9 pct and median at 15.9 pct

** If one removes the 51.6 pct decline of May-Nov 2008 then the average reduces to 16.9 pct and the median comes in at 15 pct

** In the latest selloff the index lost 13.4 pct from its record high hit in May 2015

** The index is up 2.1 pct on Thursday following strong rebounds in US and European stocks

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)