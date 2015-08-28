(Repeats without any changes)
** The MSCI World's latest drop from its peak is
close to the median fall the index has registered over the past
15 years
** Since 2001 there have been 17 instances of near 10 pct or
over declines in MSCI World index
** The average fall over this period has been 18.9 pct and
median at 15.9 pct
** If one removes the 51.6 pct decline of May-Nov 2008 then
the average reduces to 16.9 pct and the median comes in at 15
pct
** In the latest selloff the index lost 13.4 pct from its
record high hit in May 2015
** The index is up 2.1 pct on Thursday following strong
rebounds in US and European stocks
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)