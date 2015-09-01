Turkey marketing 30-year US dollar benchmark bond
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Turkey has released initial price thoughts for a US dollar benchmark-sized bond due May 2047 at 6.125% area, according to a lead.
* Former United Commercial Bank chief operating officer Ebrahim Shabudin sentenced to 97 months in prison for convictions related to failure of the bank-U.S. Department of Justice (Reporting By Dan Levine)
LONDON, May 4 Britain's accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how KPMG checked the books of Rolls-Royce, the aero-engine group that agreed in January to pay 671 million pounds ($862.8 million) to settle a transatlantic bribery probe.