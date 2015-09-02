NEW YORK, Sept 2 TransCanada Corp submitted a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to seek approval to raise uncommitted rates on its Marketlink crude oil pipeline:

* TransCanada has submitted tariffs to increase the temporary discounted uncommitted rates for light crude shipments on its Marklink crude oil pipeline

* Light crude delivered on the route will be raised to $2.765 a barrel from $2.615 previously

* Heavy crude on the route will be unchanged from $3.318 a barrel from $3.318 a barrel

* The tariffs will be effective Oct 1

* Marketlink delivers crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas

* In March, TransCanada temporarily cut uncommitted tariffs for light and heavy crude (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)