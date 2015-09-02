BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
NEW YORK, Sept 2 TransCanada Corp submitted a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to seek approval to raise uncommitted rates on its Marketlink crude oil pipeline:
* TransCanada has submitted tariffs to increase the temporary discounted uncommitted rates for light crude shipments on its Marklink crude oil pipeline
* Light crude delivered on the route will be raised to $2.765 a barrel from $2.615 previously
* Heavy crude on the route will be unchanged from $3.318 a barrel from $3.318 a barrel
* The tariffs will be effective Oct 1
* Marketlink delivers crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Port Arthur, Texas
* In March, TransCanada temporarily cut uncommitted tariffs for light and heavy crude (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.