Sep 3 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- NORTH TEXAS TOLLWAY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 750,000 A1/A/ SYSTEM FIRST TIER 09/07 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 307,250 Aaa/AAA/AAA (TRAVIS, WILLIAMSON AND HAYS 09/07 COUNTIES), SERIES 2015 $231,600M PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS $ 61,340M CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION $ 14,310M PUBLIC PROPERTY FINANCE CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 09/09 ALLINA HEALTH SYSTEM WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2015 09/07 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York TERM: 2045

Day of Sale: 09/09 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 240,460 NR/A+/AA- OF OKLAHOMA 09/07 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS: $198,120,000 TAX-EXEMPT SERIES 2015C & $42,340,000 FEDERALLY TAXABLE SERIES 2015D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 185,000 Aa2/AA+/AA OF HAWAII UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 09/07 SERIES 2015 A (TAXABLE) B (EXEMPT) C (TAXABLE), D(TAXABLE) E (EXEMPT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 SAN DIEGO COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 153,000 Aa2/AA+/AA+ WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 09/07 SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/09 TRI-COUNTY METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 133,595 Aaa/AAA/NR TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF OREGON 09/07 CONSISTING OF: $68,965M SENIOR LIEN PAYROLL TAX REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A $64,630M SENIOR LIEN PAYROLL TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 09/09 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA/AA REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 09/07 (ADVOCATE HEALTH CARE NETWORK) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: DUE: 2045

Day of Sale: 09/10 WEST VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 70,060 Aaa// FUND 09/07 HOUSING FINANCE BONDS (NON-AMT) AND (AMT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2031 REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUCCESSOR WEEK OF 65,000 /A/ AGENCY OF THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO 09/07 2015 TAX ALLOCATION BONDS SERIES A (TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/10 MONTANA BOARD OF HOUSING WEEK OF 64,400 Aa1/AA+/NR SINGLE FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS, 09/07 2015 SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/09 HIDALGO COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 54,720 Aa2/AA-/NR CONSISTING OF: 09/07 $14,460M CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION SERIES 2015A $15,050M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B $25,210M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 09/10 RIVERSIDE COUNTY PUBLIC FINANCING WEEK OF 52,740 /A/ AUTHORITY, CALIFORNIA 09/07 2015 SERIES A TAX ALLOCATION REVENUE BONDS, PROJECT 1 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 09/09 EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 51,815 /A/ FLORIDA 09/07 UTILITY SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 51,710 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 09/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION 2015E CIBS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/09 LANCASTER COUNTY HOSPITAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 50,910 NR/NR/BBB- HEALTH CENTER REVENUE REFUNDING 09/07 BONDS (LANDIS HOMES RETIREMENT COMMUNITY PROJECT) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte TERM: 2025, 2035, 2045

Day of Sale: 09/10 RHODE ISLAND INFRASTRUCTURE BANK WEEK OF 47,325 NR/AAA/AAA (F/K/A RHODE ISLAND CLEAN WATER 09/07 FINANCE AGENCY) CONSISTING OF: $24,030 WATER POLLUTION CONTROL REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2015B $23,295 WATER POLLUTION CONTROL SUBORDINATED REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 09/09 TOMPKINS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 45,000 // CORPORATION 09/07 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (ITHACA COLLEGE PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 HARPER CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 42,050 Aa1// MICHIGAN 09/07 CALHOUN COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $20,750M - SERIES A - TAX-EXEMPT $21,300M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY SUCCESSOR WEEK OF 40,000 /A/ AGENCY OF THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO 09/07 2015 TAX ALLOCATION BONDS SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 09/10 WILLIAMSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 38,305 Aa1// MICHIGAN 09/07 INGHAM COUNTY, 2015 REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $13,840M - SERIES A - TAX-EXEMPT $24,465M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/09 CALIFORNIA SCHOOL FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 32,360 // $28,270,000 SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE 09/07 BONDS (GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS CALIFORNIA PROJECTS) SERIES 2015A TAX-EXEMPT $4,360,000 SCHOOL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (GREEN DOT PUBLIC SCHOOLS CALIFORNIA PROJECTS) SERIES 2015B TAXABLE MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 09/09 TOWN OF MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 27,535 Aa1/NR/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 09/07 2015 SERIES A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: DUE: 2/1/2016 AND 8/1/2016-2027 MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 27,500 Aa3/AA-/AA- AGENCY HOUSING BONDS 09/07 EXP/EXP/EXP 2015 SERIES E (NON-AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 GRAHAM COUNTY JAIL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 27,500 /A-/ ARIZONA 09/07 PLEDGED REVENUE OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2040

Day of Sale: 09/09 CITY OF RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO WEEK OF 27,485 // WATER AND WASTEWATER SYSTEM 09/07

REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 09/09 ONONDAGA CIVIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 25,525 // CORPORATION 09/07 TAX-EXEMPT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A AND SERIES 2015B ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PROJECT MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF CHASKA, MINNESOTA WEEK OF 21,830 // ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 09/07 (GENERATING FACILITIES), SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF TYLER WEEK OF 21,395 // WATER & SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 09/07 REFUNDING BONDS, NEW SERIES 2015B (NON-BQ) MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS COMBINATION WEEK OF 21,200 Aa2/AA/ TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF 09/07 OBLIGATION SERIES 2015 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2035 REMARK: (STABLE/STABLE/-)

Day of Sale: 09/09 PENN HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 19,855 Baa1/AA/ ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (TAXABLE & TAX-EXEMPT) MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2028 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING MOODY'S: B3 CITY OF LAREDO, TEXAS WEEK OF 15,350 A1/AA-/ WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE 09/07 BONDS, NEW SERIES 2015 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2045 REMARK: (STABLE/STABLE/-)

Day of Sale: 09/09 CITY OF NORWALK, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 14,730 Aaa// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/07 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 09/10 SAVANNAH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 12,990 A1// AUTHORITY, GEORGIA ARMSTRONG CENTER 09/07 LLC PROJECT PROJECT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034 REMARK: (STABLE/-/-)

Day of Sale: 09/08 SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 12,445 /A/ COUNTY OF RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA 09/07 2015 TAX ALLOCATION HOUSING REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2037

Day of Sale: 09/09 FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 12,000 Aa3// CALIFORNIA 09/07 GENERAL OBLIGATION 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2015E CAB MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2024-2031

Day of Sale: 09/09 CITY OF WASHOUGAL, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 10,850 NR/A+/ WATER & SEWER REVENUE AND REFUNDING 09/07 BONDS, 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Davidson Securities, Inc., Wichita SERIAL: 2016-2040 CALIFORNIA MUNICIPAL FINANCE WEEK OF 10,535 // AUTHORITY 09/07 CHARTER SCHOOL LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (SANTA ROSA ACADEMY PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: NR/BB POSITIVE

Day of Sale: 09/09 CITY OF EL MIRAGE (ARIZONA) WEEK OF 10,430 A2/AA-/NR EXCISE TAX OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 09/07 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/09 CITY OF AUSTIN, TEXAS WEEK OF 10,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA (TRAVIS, WILLIAMSON AND HAYS 09/07 COUNTIES) PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 09/09 DELAWARE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2//

MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City REMARK: RATINGS: AA+ S&P MISSOURI DIRECT

DEPOSIT

A+ S&P UNDERLYING

Serials: 2018 & 2025

Day of Sale: 09/10 CITY OF HANCOCK WEEK OF 1,235 /A/ COUNTY OF HOUGHTON, MICHIGAN 09/07 LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2028

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,246,745 (in 000's)