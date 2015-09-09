Sept 9 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* CEO Jim Volker says plans to operate within cash flow in
2016
* CEO says expects to maintain $3.5 billion borrowing base
even after October loan redetermination process
* CEO on $3.5 billion borrowing base capacity: 'We don't
intend to use it'
* CEO says Redtail Niobrara shale assets have production
potential of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day
* CEO says believes company 'leading the charge' in oil
industry on capital budget cuts
* CEO says prefers to pay down debt instead of buying back
stock
* CEO says Bakken differential could fall from around
$8/barrel to about $5 if WTI oil prices stay near current
levels
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)