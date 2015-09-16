Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 Amgen Inc
* Amgen says expects cetp inhibitor drug from Dezima acquisition to be complementary to Repatha cholesterol fighter
* Says expects data from Repatha outcomes trial by mid-2016, six months earlier than previous expectations.
* Amgen says expects Repatha cholesterol fighter to provide "great contribution" to company growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)