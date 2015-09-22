BRIEF-Curoholdings lowers conversion price of 11th series convertible bonds to 1,477 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series convertible bonds to 1,477 won/share from 1,479 won/share, effective May 6
Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* U.S. wants deal for scheduled U.S. airline service to Cuba as soon as possible - State Dept official
* U.S., Cuba to discuss potential for code-share agreement between airlines of the two countries - State Dept official (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series convertible bonds to 1,477 won/share from 1,479 won/share, effective May 6
* Wholly-Owned subsidiary of company has made a bid at tender for properties on 5 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: