Day of Sale: 09/28 MIAMI-DADE COUNTY EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 650,000 A3/A-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 09/28 $400,000M REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A (UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ISSUE) $250,000M REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015B (UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ISSUE) (TAXABLE) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/30 STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 551,600 A1/A+/A STATE OF CALIFORNIA 09/28 LEASE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 2015 SERIES F & 2015 SERIES G MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: ROP: 09/29/2015

Day of Sale: 09/28 MASSACHUSETS BAY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 332,100 Aa2/AA+/ AUTHORITY 09/28 SENIOR SALES TAX BONDS, 2015 SERIES A AND 2015 SERIES B MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 09/30 BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 221,585 Aa2//AA OF NORTH TEXAS SYSTEM 09/28 $148,390M REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015A $73,195M REVENUE FINANCING SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045 REMARK: ROP - 09/29/2015

Day of Sale: 09/30 GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY WEEK OF 215,155 Aa3/AA-/AA- FLORIDA 09/28 AIRPORT FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A (AMT) OF THE CITY OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/30 SACRAMENTO CITY FINANCING WEEK OF 183,530 A2/AA/ AUTHORITY 09/28 2015 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (MASTER LEASE PROGRAM FACILITIES) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

(INSURED BONDS) CONTRA COSTA TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 180,000 /AA+/AAA AUTHORITY SALES TAX REVENUE & 09/28 REFUNDING CALIFORNIA MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 10/01 SAN DIEGO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 154,225 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/28 (DEDICATED UNLIMITED AD VALOREM PROPERTY TAX BONDS) TAXABLE SERIES D & TAX-EXEMPT SERIES E MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: RATINGS: SERIES D (ST) MIG 1//

SERIES E (LT) AA3//

Day of Sale: 09/30 SAN JOAQUIN DELTA COMMUNITY WEEK OF 140,000 Aa2//AA- COLLEGE DISTRICT 09/28 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES A (2015 CROSSOVER) AND SERIES B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 09/30 PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 130,000 Aa3/A+/AA- FINANCING AUTHORITY 09/28 EXP/EXP/EXP UPMC REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 10/01 ENERGY NORTHWEST WEEK OF 110,000 Aa1/AA-/AA PROJECT 1 ELECTRIC REVENUE 09/28 REFUNDING BONDS, COLUMBIA GENERATING STATION ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, PROJECT 3 ELECTRIC REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 09/29 KENTUCKY ASSET/LIABILITY WEEK OF 106,000 A2/AA/A+ COMMISSION PROJECT NOTES FEDERAL 09/28 HIGHWAY TRUST FUND MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027

Day of Sale: 09/30 COLORADO HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 100,000 /A/ AUTHORITY 09/28 VAIL VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2021-2030 TERM: 2035, 2039, 2045

Day of Sale: 10/01 SOUTHERN MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 93,320 A1/A+/A+ POWER AGENCY 09/28 POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 88,000 MIG 1//F1+ TEETER OBLIGATION NOTES 09/28 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2016

Day of Sale: 09/29 WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, WEEK OF 73,500 NR/NR/ KANSAS 09/28 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT SALES TAX SPECIAL OBLIGATION REVENUE (VACATION VILLAGE PROJECT AREAS 1 AND 2A), SERIES 2015A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/29 MAINE MUNICIPAL BOND BANK WEEK OF 70,000 Aa2/AA+/ 2015 SERIES C BONDS & 2015 SERIES D 09/28 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 09/28/2015

Day of Sale: 09/29 RAPPAHANNOCK REGIONAL JAIL WEEK OF 60,120 Aa2// AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 09/28 REGIONAL JAIL FACILITY REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 09/29 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 60,000 /BBB+/ COLUMBIA COLLEGE CHICAGO 09/28 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015A TAXABLE REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT: 2021-2037

TAXABLE: 2013-2021

Day of Sale: 09/29 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 57,085 NR/NR/BB+ REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 09/28 (PLYMOUTH PLACE, INCORPORATED) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATING: (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 10/01 COUNTY OF ERIE GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 57,000 /AA-/A+ PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT, REFUNDING & 09/28 SEWER DISTRICT NEW YORK MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 09/29 KING COUNTY PUBLIC HOSPITAL WEEK OF 55,000 // DISTRICT NO. 2 LTGO 09/28 EVERGREEN HEALTH SERIES 2015 WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 10/01 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 50,525 NR/NR/BBB- FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 09/28 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (BARTON CREEK SENIOR LIVING CENTER, INC. - QUERENCIA PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS STABLE

Day of Sale: 09/29 SEDGWICK UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 43,420 NR/A+/ NO. 262 GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/28 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 10/01 VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2//

CALIFORNIA 09/28 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver

Day of Sale: 09/30 STATE OF WASHINGTON WEEK OF 39,000 Aa1/AA+/AA+ VARIOUS PURPOSE GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/28 BONDS-SERIES 2016A-2 (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chicago

Day of Sale: 09/28 HARBOR DEPARTMENT OF THE WEEK OF 38,870 Aa2/AA/AA CITY OF LOS ANGELES 09/28 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 2015 SERIES A (NON-AMT) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 09/30 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 33,400 /AA-/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 09/28 INSURED REVENUE BONDS (CALIFORNIA-NEVADA METHODIST HOMES) SERIES 2015 MGR: Cain Brothers, New York REMARK: SERIALS AND TERMS TO 2045

Day of Sale: 10/01 SCAGO EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES WEEK OF 32,000 Baa1/A-/ CORPORATION FOR SUMTER COUNTY 09/28 SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 17 INSTALLMENT PURCHASE REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (SUMTER SCHOOL DISTRICT, SOUTH CAROLINA PROJECT) - SERIES 2015 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 10/01 VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 139 WEEK OF 31,230 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/28 $28MM SERIES 2015A $3,230M SERIES 2015B IDAHO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/30 UTAH INFRASTRUCTURE AGENCY WEEK OF 24,295 A2/AA/ TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND FRANCHISE 09/28 TAX REVENUE BONDS MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2016-2040

Day of Sale: 09/30 NORTHEASTERN METROPOLITAN WEEK OF 21,200 A1/NR/NR INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 09/28 916, STATE OF MINNESOTA CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2015A MGR: BMO Capital Markets GKST, Inc., Chicago SERIAL: 2019-2036

Day of Sale: 09/30 CHESHIRE COUNTY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 17,465 Aa2// REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 09/28 NEW HAMPSHIRE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2027

Day of Sale: 09/30 SCHOOL BOARD OF COLUMBIA COUNTY WEEK OF 17,000 /AA/ FLORIDA MASTER LEASE REFUNDING 09/28 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2032 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: /A-/

Day of Sale: 10/01 RANCHO CORDOVA COMMUNITY FACILITIES WEEK OF 14,365 NR/NR/ DISTRICT NO. 2005-1 SPECIAL TAX 09/28 SERIES 2015 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2045

Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF SHALIMAR, FLORIDA WEEK OF 12,245 /A/ MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE 09/28 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 A-1 (TAX-EXEMPT) SSERIES 2015 A-2 (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAX EXEMPT DUE: 2019-2045

TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 09/30 SCHODACK CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 11,880 // REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 09/28 NEW YORK MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/30 RURAL LORAIN COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 11,400 Aa3// OHIO 09/28 WATER RESOURCE REVENUE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS, 2015 MGR: City Securities Corp., Indianapolis REMARK: DUE 4/16-10-35

Day of Sale: 09/28 WYANDOTTE COUNTY/KANSAS CITY, WEEK OF 11,155 NR/NR/ KANSAS 09/28 UNIFIED GOVERNMENT SALES TAX SPECIAL OBLIGATION (VACATION VILLAGE PROJECT AREA 1 AND 2A) SUBORDINATE LIEN SERIES 2015B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 09/29 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 10,750 NR/AA+/NR PLAM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA 09/28 MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR SENIOR COMPLEX) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/01 CAMDEN COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY WEEK OF 9,165 NR// DISTRICT NO. 4 CERTIFICATES OF 09/28 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,920 Aa// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/28 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2034

Day of Sale: 09/28 LORAIN COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 8,835 Aa2// VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS 09/28 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, LLC, Cincinnati SERIAL: 2015-2039

Day of Sale: 09/29 COMMUNITY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,800 A// NO. 60 WAUKEGAN, LAKE COUNTY 09/28 SERIES 2015A GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2026-2028

Day of Sale: 09/29 SOLVANG ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,000 /A+/ (SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 10/01 GLEN FALLS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,915 UR/NR/ NEW YORK 09/28 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 10/01 VALLEY MILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,855 NR/AAA/NR DISTRICT (BOSQUE, MCLENNAN AND 09/28 CORYELL COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM CITY OF PRINCETON, TEXAS WEEK OF 6,505 /A+/ (COLLIN COUNTY) 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 09/28 GREENSBURG SALEM SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,350 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 09/30 JOHNSTOWN CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 6,325 // REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 09/28 NEW YORK MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 09/29 CITY OF WILLS POINT, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,220 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/28 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2030 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/29 BARTON COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE WEEK OF 4,725 NR/A+/ REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 09/28 PARTICIPATION SERIES 2015 KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2036

Day of Sale: 09/30 CINCO SOUTHWEST MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,360 A2// DISTRICT NO. 4, TEXAS 09/28 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 09/28 PAOLI BUILDING CORPORATION WEEK OF 4,235 NR/A+/ FIRST MORTGAGE REFUNDING REVENUE 09/28 SERIES 2015 INDIANA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2032

Day of Sale: 09/29 MCDONOUGH URBAN REDEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 4,235 A1// AGENCY, GEORGIA 09/28 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2038 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 10/01 CITY OF HOWELL WEEK OF 3,460 // COUNTY OF LIVINGSTON, STATE OF 09/28 MICHIGAN 2015 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS (LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION) MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 10/02 CITY OF HARRISON, OHIO WEEK OF 3,210 A3/AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION, SERIES 2015 09/28 VARIOUS PURPOSE IMPROVEMENT AND REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2034 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 09/30 MOUNTAIN LAKES BOROUGH BOARD OF WEEK OF 3,190 NR/AA+/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 09/28 **********BANK QUALIFIED**********] MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2023

Day of Sale: 09/30 CITY OF TRUMANN, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 3,125 // SALES & USE TAX REFUNDING AND 09/28 IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock TERM: 2018, 2021, 2025, 2031 CHAMBERS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,025 NR/AA/NR DISTRICT NO. 1 (A POLITICAL 09/28 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN CHAMBERS COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 09/30 ST. MARY'S MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,875 // ELK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 09/28 GUARANTEED SEWER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2015 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 09/29 TOWN OF DEWITT LOCAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 2,870 NR/AA-/ CORPORATION, NEW YORK 09/28 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2026

Day of Sale: 09/29 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 2,705 // COOK COUNTY, MINNESOTA 09/28 (COOK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS) GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015C MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee PERRIN-WHITT CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 2,540 NR/AAA/NR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/28 (JACK, PARKER AND PALO PINTO COUNTIES, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 09/29 BUFFALO GROVE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,865 /AAA/ (LAKE & COOK COUNTIES), ILLINOIS 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION PARK BONDS (ALTERNATE REVENUE SOURCE) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2021 REMARK: Bank Qualified

Day of Sale: 09/28 BRUSH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. RE-2J, WEEK OF 1,800 // COLORADO 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver REMARK: STATE INTERCEPT: MOODY'S AA2

Day of Sale: 09/30 BUFFALO GROVE PARK DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,490 /AAA/ (LAKE & COOK COUNTIES), ILLINOIS 09/28 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED TAX PARK BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2023 REMARK: Bank Qualified

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 5,119,020 (in 000's)

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)