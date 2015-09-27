TMX's shares down after profit, sales miss estimates
May 10 Canadian stock exchange operator TMX Ltd's shares fell as much as 7.6 percent on Wednesday, a day after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
ABUJA, May 10 Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric (GE) over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday.