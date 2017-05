Oct 1 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- PORT AUTHORITY OF NEW YORK/ WEEK OF 2,000,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- NEW JERSEY REVENUE BONDS 10/05 CONSISTING OF: $1,200,000M NON-AMT $ 300,000M AMT $ 500,000M TAXABLE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York

Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF CHICAGO, CHIGAGO O'HARE WEEK OF 1,951,265 NR/A/A- INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT GENERAL 10/05 AIRPORT SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS $480,355M SERIES 2015A AMT $1,141,470 SERIES 2015B NON AMT $205,510M SERIES 2015C AMT $124,030M SEIRES 2015D NON AMT MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046 REMARK: KROLL: A+

Day of Sale: 10/07 STATE OF CALIFORNIA VETERANS WEEK OF 445,000 Aa2/AA/AA- VETERANS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 10/05 SERIES CK, CL, & CM (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/07

Day of Sale: 10/08 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WEEK OF 350,000 Aa3/AA/AA- WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY 10/05 PUBLIC UTILITY SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 A (GREEN BONDS) & B MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/05

Day of Sale: 10/06 CALIFORNIA INFRASTRUCTURE/ECONOMIC WEEK OF 349,000 Aa2/A/ DEVELOPMENT 10/05 ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS/ SCIENCES CONSISTING OF: $221,000N TAX-EXEMPT FIXED RATE $128,000M FRN MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT DUE: 2020-2035; 2040 AND 2045

FRN DUE: 11/01/2020 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 332,230 // SECOND LIEN WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION 10/05 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2008C MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/14 SPRING BRANCH, TEXAS WEEK OF 217,810 Aa1/AA-/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT TAX 10/05 REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 66,435M LIMITED TAX REFUNDING $151,375M UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 10/06 PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO 2 OF WEEK OF 177,875 Aa3/AA/AA GRANT COUNTY WASHINGTON PRIEST 10/05 RAPIDS HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 2015 $70,455M SERIES A NON AMT $17,420M SERIES B AMT $9MM SERIES M TAXABLE NEW CLEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY BONDS MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2017-2043 REMARK: ROP: 10/5

Day of Sale: 10/06 NASSAU COUNTY INTERIM FINANCE WEEK OF 118,000 /AAA/AAA AUTHORITY 10/05 SALES TAX SECURED REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015A MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 10/06

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF CHICAGO WEEK OF 106,795 // SECOND LIEN WASTEWATER TRANSMISSION 10/05 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 (TAXABLE) MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 10/14 INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 105,000 A2/A-/NA WISE COUNTY SOLID WASTE & SEWERAGE 10/05 DISPOSAL REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA ELECTRIC AND POWER COMPANY PROJECT) SERIES 2010A NON AMT) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REMARK: DUE: 2020

Day of Sale: 10/06 SOUTHERN MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL POWER WEEK OF 93,320 A1/A+/A+ AGENCY 10/05 POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 A MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 90,925 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 10/05 NO. 2015-1, SERIES A (VILLAGE OF ESENCIA) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/08 SAN MATEO-FOSTER CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,000 Aa1/AA/ DISTRICT 10/05 (SAN MATEO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2008, SERIES D MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/08 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 57,075 NR/NR/BB+ REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 10/05 PLYMOUTH PLACE INCORPORATED MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: STABLE

Day of Sale: 10/07 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 52,442 Aaa/NR/NR HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 10/05 2015 SERIES D (NON-AMT) GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/08 TARRANT COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 50,525 NR/NR/BBB- FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 10/05 RETIREMENT FACILITY REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 (BARTON CREEK SENIOR LIVING CENTER, INC. - QUERENCIA PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: RATINGS: STABLE

Day of Sale: 10/05 KENTUCKY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 48,415 NR/NR/ FINANCE AUTHORITY 10/05 HEALTHCARE FACILITIES REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 (ROSEDALE GREEN PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/08 MILWAUKEE METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE WEEK OF 47,530 Aa1/AA+/AAA DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 10/05 SEWERAGE SYSTEM REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015C, WISCONSIN MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2028

Day of Sale: 10/06 MANSFIELD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,425 Aa2// DISTRICT 10/05 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA MAINE MUNI BOND BANK WEEK OF 45,515 /AA/AA- "TRANSCAP PROGRAM" REFUNDING 10/05 REVENUE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2019-2024 REMARK: ROP: 10/05/2015

Day of Sale: 10/06 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD WEEK OF 44,960 NR/NR/ INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES REFUNDING 10/05 REVENUE (INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI- CRACKERNECK CREEK PROJECT) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/06 SEDGWICK, KANSAS WEEK OF 43,420 NR/A+/ UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 262 10/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2033

Day of Sale: 10/07 LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 39,310 /AA-/ MICHIGAN 10/05 2016 REFUNDING BONDS, (GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX) (DELAYED DELIVERY) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 10/07 LAKE ORION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 37,460 /AA-/ MICHIGAN, OAKLAND COUNTY, TAXABLE 10/05 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 10/07 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 34,905 Aaa// EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES AUTHORITY 10/05 TAXABLE SPECIAL OBLIGATION BONDS THE JOHNS HOPKINS HEALTH SYSTEM ISSUE, SERIES 2015D MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York REETH-PUFFER SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 32,295 Aa1// COUNTY OF MUSKEGON, 2015 REFUNDING 10/05 BONDS CONSISTING OF: $ 5,485M - SERIES A $27,810M - SERIES --TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 10/08 DAYTON-MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 31,930 NR/NR/ PORT AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 10/05 STORYPOINT TROY SERIES 2015-1 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2025-2050

Day of Sale: 10/07 IDAHO HOUSING & FINANCE ASSOCIATION WEEK OF 30,000 NR/NR/ TAX-EXEMPT MORTGAGE-BACKED 10/05 SECURITIES (TEMS) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/08 STATE OF VERMONT WEEK OF 29,545 Aaa/AA+/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/05 2015 SERIES A (VERMONT CITIZEN BONDS) (GREEN BONDS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,420 // INFRASTRUCTURE AND STATE MORAL 10/05 OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS (VIRGINIA POOLED FINANCING PROGRAM) SERIES 2015C CONSISTING OF: $20,320M INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS $ 9,100M STATE MORAL OBLIGATION REVENUE BONDS MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 10/07 VIRGINIA RESOURCES AUTHORITY WEEK OF 29,000 // INFRASTRUCTURE REVENUE BONDS 10/05 SERIES 2015C STATE MORAL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: INFRASTRUCTURE RATINGS: AAA/AAA/-

STATE MORAL RATINGS: AA2/AA/-

Day of Sale: 10/07 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 26,060 Aa2// AGENCY 10/05 AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015D (NON-AMT) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 21,360 // WATER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BOND 10/05 SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2035

Day of Sale: 10/07 WYLIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,260 Aaa// (COLLIN COUNTY, TEXAS) 10/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015C MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: Aa2 MANAGEMENT GROUP:

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. - Chicago HARRIS-MONTGOMERY COUNTIES, TEXAS WEEK OF 16,380 Aa3// MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT 10/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 10/06 COMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 15,000 Aa2/A+/ (LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 10/05 2015 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/06 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 14,500 Aaa/NR/NR FINANCE AGENCY 10/05 MULTIFAMILY CONDUIT REVENUE BONDS (HOLLYBUSH GARDENS PROJECT), SERIES 2015 S MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 10/06 RNR SCHOOL FIINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 14,300 /A/ COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 10/05 NO. 92-1 SUBORDINATE SPECIAL TAX BONDS 2015B ROSEDALE PROJECT MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/06 EAST POINT, GEORGIA WEEK OF 13,980 /BBB+/ TAX ALLOCATION DISTRICT REFUNDING 10/05 BONDS (CAMP CREEK PROJECT) MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 10/06 MONMOUTH COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 13,800 Aaa/AAA/AAA AUTHORITY, NEW JERSEY 10/05 CAPITAL EQUIPMENT POOLED LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 10/08 ARKANSAS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 13,700 NR/A+/NR AUTHORITY 10/05 TAXABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT REVENUE BONDS (ADFA/AEDC GUARANTY PROGRAMS) SERIES 2015 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2025 TERM: 2030

Day of Sale: 10/06 NORTHRIDGE LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,680 Aa2// COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY, OHIO 10/05 SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 13,500 // COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 10/05 2003-3 (LEWIS PROJECT) 1AQ-6 2015 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 10/07 ARAPAHOE COUNTY, COLORADO WEEK OF 12,996 Aa1// SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 6 (LITTLETON) 10/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT CURRENT INTEREST AND

CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS SHALIMAR, FLORIDA WEEK OF 12,145 /A/ MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 10/05 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver REMARK: TAX-EXEMPT: SERIALS & TERMS

TAXABLE DUE: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 10/05 CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 10,820 /BBB/ FINANCE AUTHORITY SPECIAL TAX 10/05 REFUNDING SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2034

Day of Sale: 10/08 PENNSBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa2// BUCKS COUNTY PENNSYLVANIA 10/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2015 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia REMARK: 2/1/16, 8/1/2016- 29

Day of Sale: 10/07 MOUNTAIN VIEW WHISMAN SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,895 /AA/ DISTRICT 10/05 (SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York REMARK: (DELAYED DELIVERY)

Day of Sale: 10/07 DELANO UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,635 /A/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 10/05 REFUNDING OF ELECTION OF 2000, SERIES F AND G BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 10/06 CITY OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 9,335 // STORM WATER SYSTEM REVENUE 10/05 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 10/07 CAMDEN COUNTY, MISSOURI WEEK OF 9,165 NR// PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 4 10/05 CERTIFICATE OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2019-2045

Day of Sale: 10/07 HAMILTON LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,140 /AA/ OHIO 10/05 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: AA-

OHIO SD CREDIT ENHANCEMENT

Day of Sale: 10/05 ASHLAND, KANSAS WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB+/ PUBLIC BUILDING COMMISSION 10/05 REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2015 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

SERIAL: 2018-2035

Day of Sale: 10/06 BELTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,660 /AAA/ TEXAS 10/05 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying AA- Rating

Day of Sale: 10/08 MON VALLEY PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORITY WEEK OF 7,700 // REVENUE BONDS 10/05 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 10/08 CITY OF APPLETON, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 5,830 // GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES 10/05 SERIES 2015 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 10/07 CITY OF HATTTIESBURG, MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 5,365 Aa3// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 10/05 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., St. Petersburg

Day of Sale: 10/06 CITY OF ROCK ISLAND WEEK OF 4,285 // ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, ILLINOIS 10/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2015B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2026 WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,940 // WISCONSIN 10/05 GENERAL OBLIGATION PROMISSORY NOTES SERIES 2015D MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2016-2025

Day of Sale: 10/06 CITY OF DUQUESNE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 3,585 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 10/05 **********TAXABLE********** MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2015-2022 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 10/07 TORNILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,015 // DISTRICT 10/05 (EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2015 MGR: Estrada Hinojosa & Company, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031 REMARK: SERIES A PSF

SERIES B (A EXPECTED)

Day of Sale: 10/06 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE BOARD, WEEK OF 2,000 NR/NR/ INFRASTRUCTURE FACILITIES REVENUE 10/05 (INDEPENDENCE, MISSOURI-CRACKERNECK PROJECT), SERIES D MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 10/06 DAYTON-MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 1,050 NR/NR/ PORT AUTHORITY REVENUE BOND 10/05 STORYPOINT TROY SERIES 2015-2 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis TERM: 2027

Day of Sale: 10/07

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,471,468 (in 000's)